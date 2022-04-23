Suspect Dead, 4 Wounded After Shooting in Washington D.C.

Police in Washington D.C. say the suspect who shot and injured four people on Friday afternoon, died of an apparent suicide.

Chief Robert Contee said they were not looking for another suspect. On social media, DC Metropolitan police say they found the suspect deceased in a fifth floor apartment near Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness St. N.W., along with several firearms – including multiple rounds of ammunition, long guns and handguns.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name pending family notification.

The chaotic scene unfolded just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, near the University of the District of Columbia and an independent college preparatory school, as police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness St. N.W.

CBS News reports the victims were a 12-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s, a 54-year-old man who is a retired D.C. police officer and a woman in her 60s.

Authorities say it’s unclear if the suspect had ties to either school.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

