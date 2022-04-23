Suspect Dead, 4 Wounded After Shooting in Washington D.C.
Police in Washington D.C. say the suspect who shot and injured four people in Washington D.C. on Friday afternoon, died of an apparent suicide.
Police in Washington D.C. say the suspect who shot and injured four people on Friday afternoon, died of an apparent suicide.
Chief Robert Contee said they were not looking for another suspect. On social media, DC Metropolitan police say they found the suspect deceased in a fifth floor apartment near Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness St. N.W., along with several firearms – including multiple rounds of ammunition, long guns and handguns.
Authorities have not released the suspect’s name pending family notification.
The chaotic scene unfolded just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, near the University of the District of Columbia and an independent college preparatory school, as police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness St. N.W.
CBS News reports the victims were a 12-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s, a 54-year-old man who is a retired D.C. police officer and a woman in her 60s.
Authorities say it’s unclear if the suspect had ties to either school.
A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
How the Bungled Brooklyn Bank Robbery That Inspired 'Dog Day Afternoon' Made 1 Man a Household NameCrime
Massachusetts Girl, 14, Confronts Man Allegedly Breaking Into Her Home, Takes Down His License Plate for CopsCrime
NYC Mom Orsolya Gaal Stabbed Nearly 60 Times, Killer Texted Her Husband 'Your Whole Family Is Next:' ReportCrime
Parents of California Teen Connerjack Oswalt Overjoyed That He Was Found in Utah After Vanishing 3 Years AgoHuman Interest
Teen Charged With Murder After 10-Year-Old Sister Dies in House Fire That He Deliberately Set: CopsCrime