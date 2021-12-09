Suspect in California Wanted for Breaking Into Buddhist Temple and Stealing $100K
The suspect is described as a male between 20 and 30 with a medium build.
Police are looking for a suspect who they say stole from Buddhist monks.
Investigators in Santa Ana, California, say this man broke into the head monk’s living quarters at a local Buddhist temple and took a safe that had $100,000 inside.
While he reportedly left behind cool swag like the Zen art above the bed, the Buddha statue, and what looks like Funko Monk dolls, cops say he swiped other cash that he found in the room.
He was wearing a black baseball cap with a marijuana leaf, a black t-shirt with a “Diesel” logo, black shorts with white letters that say “ICON,” and black Nikes.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department.
