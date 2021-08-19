Suspect Who Claimed He Had Bomb Outside Library of Congress Surrenders to Police

A suspect who told authorities he had a bomb in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress has surrendered to police after a standoff that began Thursday morning, the Associated Press reported.

The man — who has been identified by the AP as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of North Carolina — was taken into police custody around 2:30 p.m.

The Library of Congress had been under an “active bomb threat” since 9:15 a.m. as authorities negotiated with Floyd, who allegedly rode a pickup truck with no license plates to a sidewalk near the Library of Congress this morning, according to authorities.

When approached by officers, the suspect claimed to have explosives in his truck, authorities said during a press conference.

"Around 9:15 a.m. this morning, a man in black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress near First and Independence Southeast. We responded to a disturbance call," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said. "The driver of the truck told the responding officer on the scene that he had a bomb and what appeared, the officer said, appeared to be a detonator in the man's hand. So we immediately evacuated the nearby buildings."

Floyd wrote police notes from inside his truck and showed them to police during the standoff, the AP reported. Floyd was also on Facebook Live during part of the standoff, authorities said. Facebook later removed the video. It's still not clear if Floyd actually had a bomb or what his motive was.

Police ordered people to evacuate the Cannon House Office Building, according to Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat from Virginia.

Fritschner posted to social media about the situation and directed people to relocate to the Longworth House Office Building.

The Supreme Court was also evacuated due to the threat. The Capitol Police also asked people to “please stay away from this area.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back here for updates.

