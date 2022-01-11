Taco Bell Restaurant Employee Killed Over Counterfeit Payment

A Taco Bell employee is dead after an argument about alleged counterfeit money.

Someone opened fire in the drive-thru of a Los Angeles Taco Bell on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The employees determined that the customer tried to pay for their meal with a counterfeit bill, and they were subsequently denied service. The customer then shot several times into the window of the drive-thru, resulting in the death of Alejandro Garcia, according to police.

Taco Bell’s corporate office released a statement saying, “Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the team member in this difficult time.

“We understand the owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and has reached out directly to the affected family to offer support.”

Details regarding the suspect have not been released, and authorities are seeking additional information. Anonymous Tips are welcomed through the CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Garcia, 41, leaves behind a wife and three children. There is a GoFundMe is active to raise funds for the late worker’s family.

