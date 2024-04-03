Taiwan Earthquake Survivor Says She Was Afraid Her House Would Collapse as She Held On To Her Daughter

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:00 PM PDT, April 3, 2024

“It was really scary,” Sakura Siegel tells Inside Edition.

Videos from the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan leaving nine dead and around 1,000 injured have spread around the world. Two Americans who survived the country’s worst earthquake in a quarter of a century spoke with Inside Edition.

“It was really scary because I want my daughter to be safe and I don’t know if the house is going to collapse,” Sakura Siegel says.

YouTuber personality known as Prozzie captured footage from inside his apartment.

“It was probably a good 60 seconds of violent shaking and aftershocks have been lasting all day,” Prozzie tells Inside Edition.

At least 76 aftershocks were recorded in the five hours after the earthquake, with some measuring as high as 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale. 

The earthquake in Taiwan left more than 100 trapped in tunnels and collapsed buildings, according to the Guardian. Chinese media outlets reported the country felt the earthquake in its eastern cities.

Videos coming out of Taiwan show passengers fleeing as the earthquake rocks a train station, buildings collapsing, and factory employees taking shelter under benches.

The nation’s army has been dispatched to provide support during the search and recovery effort, the president of Taiwan says.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration warns more aftershocks are expected in the coming days and weeks.

This is the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan since 1999, when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people, said Wu Chien-fu, director of Taiwan’s Seismological Center, according to NBC News.

"We are monitoring reports of the earthquake impacting Taiwan and continue to monitor its potential impact on Japan. The United States stands ready to provide any necessary assistance. All those affected are in our prayers," the White House said in a statement.

