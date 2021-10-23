Talented Brothers From India Are Creating a Buzz for Elaborate Designs They Can Shave Into Customers' Heads | Inside Edition

Talented Brothers From India Are Creating a Buzz for Elaborate Designs They Can Shave Into Customers' Heads

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 7:40 AM PDT, October 23, 2021

Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu's talents have garnered them local and internet fame in northern India.

The Taj Mahal, Michael Jackson, Mickey Mouse — It seems there's nothing this duo of brothers, Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, can't carve into a head. 

Their talents have garnered them local and internet fame in northern India. They pride themselves on depicting anything from Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities to international sports stars and favorites like King Kong on people's scalps.

To achieve this, first, after a thorough wash, they shave a part of the customer's head. Then, they start drawing using scissors and an electric shaver, cutting the hair in different lengths, and using a type of pencil to draw in the finer details.

The finished result looks almost like a tattoo, but it's not permanent and will wash out in a few days.

A complex motif can take up to four hours to design. The simpler ones are finished in an hour and cost $20-30.

The brothers started their barber business around seven years ago when they chose not to join their father's profession and become truck drivers.

They decided to do something more creative and put their love of drawing to use.

After spending the entire day at the shop giving haircuts, the brothers would offer their services for free to all their neighborhood buddies for a chance to hone their hair art skills.

Now there's a buzz surrounding them.

People come to them to get their hair designs done, usually for special social occasions. And now, the brothers hope to one day take their talents wordwide.

