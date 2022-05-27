'Taps Across America' Tribute Honors Military Heroes on Memorial Day

Many across America plan to answer a special request this Memorial Day to honor those in the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

For the third year in a row, CBS is marking Memorial Day by inviting musicians of all abilities and ages across the country to honor our fallen soldiers by playing Taps, the somber bugle call played at American military funerals and ceremonies, during the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time.

It's a powerful tribute, dreamed up by CBS Evening News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman.

Hartman was inspired by Don Brittain, who sounded Taps on his balcony at sunset. Hartman did a story on Brittain in 2012, and in 2020, he launched "Taps Across America" on the CBS Evening News in the hope that the annual nationwide event will inspire those in the U.S. to take a moment to pause and pay tribute to those who gave their lives for their country.

People of all ages and backgrounds have heeded the call to participate in years past, recording themselves as they paid tribute from all corners of the United States and sharing their performances on social media using the hashtag #CBSTaps.

“That’s the amazing thing about Taps, is it means different things to different people,” Hartman told Inside Edition. “For a lot of folks, it means a time to remember fallen heroes, but it’s also just a time to reflect, look back at what really matters, those who sacrificed, and how we can make ourselves better.”

Sheet music for Taps can be found here. All are encouraged to participate. And for those who find themselves unable to play Taps, but do hear it played that day, traditionally, people respond to the song by standing, facing the music and placing heir hands over their hearts.

For more information on how to participate go to CBS.com/Taps.

