The Wisconsin woman sentenced to life in prison for the meth-fueled murder, decapitation, and post-mortem sexual assault of her sometime lover is appealing her conviction.

Taylor Schabusiness filed a notice of intent to seek post-conviction relief through her attorney, Christopher Froelich, on Wednesday.

Inside Edition Digital obtained a copy of the filing, in which Froelich states that his client plans to appeal "the judgment, sentence, and order in this case."

A Wisconsin jury took less than an hour to deliberate before returning with a guilty verdict to the charges of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion, 24.

It took a similar amount of time for the jury to determine that Schabusiness was of sound mind when they deliberated the following day.

Judge Thomas Walsh then sentenced Schabusiness, 25, to life imprisonment without the possibility of extended probation on Tuesday.

Schabusiness, who wore a spit hood to court, also received consecutive sentence of 90 months for mutilation of a corpse and three years for third-degree sexual assault.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Walsh did not mince his words, telling Schabusiness: "The offense in this case can't be overstated. In this case, you seem to run out of superlatives in describing what happened."

He went on to say: "This crime offends human decency, it offends human dignity, it offends the human community. It really does."

That came after an appearance by Schabusiness's father, Arturo Coronado Jr., who begged the judge for leniency.

Coronado is also in prison and serving a 12-year sentence for second-degree sexual assault of a child, according to Brown County court records. He was sentenced a week before his daughter after pleading no contest.

Second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin is classified as "sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a person who has not attained the age of 16 years."

The alleged victim in that case was just 13 when she claims that Coronado raped her in her bedroom, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That complaint initially charged Coronado with two counts of first-degree sexual assault with a person under the age of 16 by use of force or violence, but the district attorney made the decision to reduce the charges to two counts of second-degree sexual assault for reasons that are not explained in the docket.

In his deal with prosecutors, Coronado agreed to a no contest plea to one of those two counts and the second count was read in to the record but dismissed, according to the court docket.

Coronado was briefly represented by Quinn Jolly in those proceeding, the same lawyer his daughter attacked in court back in February.

The victim was a relative of Coronado's then-wife, who filed for divorce just a few weeks later. Her lawyer for those divorce proceedings was Christopher Froelich, the same lawyer who is currently defending Schabusiness.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Brown County Circuit Court, Schabusiness allegedly admitted to killing Shad Thyrion during an interrogation.

She also allegedly told detectives that she sexually abused his corpse before dismembering his body with a bread knife.

“Schabusiness responded that the police were going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” wrote Caleb Saunders, assistant district attorney for Brown County, in the complaint.

“Schabusiness stated all of the body parts should be in the basement. Schabusiness stated there should be a foot or a leg in the minivan. Detective Graf asked Schabusiness what she did with the head, and Schabusiness stated she had put the Victim’s head in a black bucket and put a blanket over it,” the complaint alleges. "Schabusiness stated the plan was for her to bring all of the body parts with her but she got lazy and only ended up putting the leg/foot in the van and she forgot the head."

When asked if she had anything to say at her sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Schabusiness told the judge: "There isn't."