A team of good Samaritans worked together to help save the life of a man after he plummeted 150 feet off a Detroit bridge.

The Canadian steel worker fell while completing a job on the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Canada.

A family fishing on the river witnessed the moment he went over the side and quickly ran to get help.

Video shows the moment a young girl and her relative pounded on the door of a J.W. Westcott Co. office and alerted them to the situation.

J.W. Westcott Co. is the marine delivery service that operates throughout the Great Lakes.

"We heard a loud banging on our side door that somebody had fallen from the bridge," says employee Sam Buchanan.

He and his team rushed into action as the girl helped point out where the man had entered the water.

"He really wasn't swimming. He was bobbing in the water and he had no life jacket.," says Buchanan. "Once we got him out we put a blanket on him and reassured him."

The man, 27-year-old Spencer Baker, was confused after being pulled from the water

"He just kept asking why he was wet and what happened, over and over and over and I said you fell off a bridge," says Buchanan.

The boat and Baker made it back to dry land safely, and Baker was treated and released from the hospital.

He suffered a few broken bones and a lot of bruises, but is all smiles in a photo with his 4-month--old daughter.

Buchanan meanwhile is now being heralded a hero, though he is quick to acknowledge the teamwork that went into the miraculous rescue.

"The people who really deserve the credit are the people who saw him fall in and did something," he says.