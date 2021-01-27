Teen Accused of Killing Neighbor Allegedly to Become TikTok Famous Arrested for 2nd Time for Assault

Zachary Lathan had just turned 18 when he allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbor, a corrections officer, last Spring allegedly in the hopes of becoming "TikTok famous," according to reports. And now, this month, he was arrested again, this time in Florida, for allegedly threatening a motorist, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Latham, who was a private in the New Jersey National Guard, was arrested in Lee County when around 11 p.m. Saturday a person reported that he was a victim of an assault involving another driver, later identified as Latham. The victim claims that Latham had confronted him and brandished a firearm on the parkway.

Latham was released from Lee County Jail on $40,000 bond Monday, according to court documents. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 22, the News-Press reported. As part of his order, he is required to have no contact with the victim, surrender all of his weapons and firearms, and be placed on a GPS monitor. It was not immediately clear if he entered a plea.

Latham faces separate charges from a May incident when he was charged with fatally stabbing his next-door neighbor in New Jersey. The 51-year-old victim, William Durham Sr. who worked at South Woods State Prison, was off-duty at the time when he had a confrontation with Latham on their residential street, according to the New York Post.

Latham had allegedly nearly run over his son while driving at 100 mph, which lead to a confrontation between Durham and Latham, Inside Edition previously reported.

Durham's attorneys claim that Latham had lured him in closer to his camera so he could film the incident for social media fame.

Other videos posted by Latham had reportedly garnered over 3 million views, according to NJ.com. He claimed that he only grabbed the knife and Taser in self-defense, his lawyers claimed, according to the outlet. Latham called police after he stabbed him telling the operator, "there's blood all over the place. I just got assaulted and jumped," Inside Edition previously reported.

The officer died after he was tased and stabbed multiple times.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in New Jersey and later freed on bond pending trial. It was not immediately clear if he entered a plea in this case.

