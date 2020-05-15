Teen Pulled Over in Mercedes-Benz for Going Nearly 200 MPH: Cops

An 18-year-old got a little too happy on a joyride in his dad’s Mercedes-Benz and was pulled over when cops caught him driving allegedly nearly 200 mph in Canada.

The teen, who has been identified by police as Noah Lauricella, was pulled over Sunday for going three-times the speed limit at 191 mph, and has been charged with dangerous driving and street racing/stunt driving.

"It blew me away. I had never heard of a speed that fast," Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said of the incident in a video on Twitter.

He noted the speed Lauricella was going is the equivalent of “covering a football field in one second."

Once Lauricella was stopped, the Mercedes was impounded, and he immediately had his license suspended for seven days, according to police. Police say the teen is lucky something much worse didn't happen. No one was hurt in the incident.

"This could've turned into the most devastating, fatal crash ever," Schmidt said. "This vehicle would've been completely destroyed.”

Lauricella is apparently one of 150 drivers who have been charged with the street racing in the area since May 1, according to authorities.

