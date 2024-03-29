Tennessee 17-Year-Old Survives Crash That Left Car Impaled by Guard Rail in 'Miracle,' Dad Says

A Tennessee father says it is a “miracle” his 17-year-old daughter is alive after she struck a guard rail that impaled the car through the windshield while driving. 

“My daughter called me… and she was just saying over and over again, ‘Dad, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry,'” Kevin Mullins said in a video he recorded at the scene of the crash.

Mullin's daughter, Kenzie, suffered minor injuries.

“She’s got a little bit of scratched on her hands, a little bit of scratched on her feet, and that's all,” Mullins said. “She crawled out the back window and she was in the road when I got here.”

Kenzie tells Inside Edition she momentarily looked down at her phone to change a song that was playing when she crashed into the guard rail in Bradford.

“I really didn’t even know it was that close to me until I was outside of the car and I just looked over and I was like, ‘Oh, that was like that close to me,’” Kenzie says.

Mullins wants people to know that if they are driving, they should keep their eyes on the road.

The father’s video has gone viral, with more than 15 million views.

“I was absolutely blown away. I was expecting a couple hundred views maybe, and we just look at this as a miracle,” Mullins says.

