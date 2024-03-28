More women have come forward to say they were punched in the face by a stranger on the streets of New York in what seems to be an epidemic of random attacks.

Dulce Pichardo’s jaw is wired shut. She lost three teeth after she was struck at random. Surveillance video captures the moment it happened.

Pichardo struggled to speak while meeting with Inside Edition.

“He broke all my jaw. Both sides,” she says. “No reason. No reason for punching me.”

Pichardo is the latest victim in a string of women coming forward after they say they were attacked by men in New York City.

Sterling Quinn spoke to Inside Edition about her experience.

“I’ve never been hit before so that was the craziest experience. It felt like, nothing, and then everything went black and I was on the ground and then I felt everything so it was just a crazy sensation, and then a million emotions coming up,” Quinn says.

One of the "Today" show’s hosts, Savannah Guthrie, spoke out about a similar attack her friend experienced.

“This happened to a very good friend of mine who happened to be the former head of New York City Transit, ran the subways and she got punched in the face in broad daylight,” Guthrie said. That woman, Sarah Feinberg, confirmed to Inside Edition Thursday that she was punched 15 months ago.

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel said, “This happened to me a few months ago but I was embarrassed to say.”

Inside Edition spoke to Sky Mejias, a 25-year-old who moved to New York from Texas to pursue a modeling career.

“This homeless man just walked up to me and punched me and that was basically it,” Mejias says. “I ducked kind of, so I hid my face and he hit me on the side of the head.”

The attacks seem to be the work of men acting alone.

An arrest has been made in the case of a young woman whose social media posting about her “good-egg” sized wound opened the doors of other victims coming forward.

The suspect once ran as a fringe candidate for New York City mayor.

The NYPD say they do not believe the incidents are linked and are looking for multiple suspects.