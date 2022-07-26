Tennessee Cop Accidentally Shoots a Fellow Deputy While Aiming for the Dog Attacking Her

First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, July 26, 2022

The officer survived and is recovering from emergency surgery.

While responding to a call, a deputy sheriff opened fire on a vicious dog, but missed and accidentally shot his partner. 

It happened in Knoxville, Tennessee, when a pit bull lunged at Deputy Lydia Driver. 

But things got even worse when the other cop mistakenly hit Driver in the leg. She screamed in pain, and officers ran to her aid and applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Driver managed to get to her feet, and groaned as she was helped into a cruiser that took her to the hospital. 

She underwent emergency surgery, and is now recovering from what the sheriff has called an “unfortunate incident.”

The pit bull was taken to animal control.

