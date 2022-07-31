A police officer in Tennessee was on routine patrol when he came across an elderly lady using a walker and making her way down the side of a busy highway earlier this month.

Officer Lance Hoffmeister got out his vehicle and asked where she was going.

“I didn’t know if she wandered away or if she was lost that is why I wanted to check on her,” he said. “She was trying to get to the Paul Mitchell Studio. It was a mile from where she got dropped off.”

Officer Hoffmeister opted to give the 84-year-old woman a ride in his patrol cruiser.

It wasn’t until after the ride when they introduced themselves, and the cop said that seeing Elizabeth Good struggling on the stretch of highway had a big impact on him as the woman reminded him of his grandmother who passed away a few years ago.

“Obviously it is a good feeling. I have a special place in my heart for my seniors and it just made me feel good,” he said. “I thing that's what the job is all about.”

Officer Hoffmeister gave Good his number to make sure she called him when her hair appointment was over so he could give her a ride back home. She did and Inside Edition has been told that Good went in for a perm and came out looking fabulous.

