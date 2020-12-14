Tennessee Good Samaritan Pays Off $65,000 Layaway in Time for the Holidays

A Good Samaritan spread some holiday cheer when they decided to pay off $65,000 in layaway items at a Tennessee Walmart. Customers were brought to tears at the gesture.

The gifter, who didn’t want to be identified, arrived at the Walmart in Bristol and asked how much it would be to pay off all the items on the list, Sean Templeton, the store manager, told Fox News. He then brought back $65,000 in cash to do so.

Templeton called the act “mind-blowing” and the kindest act he’s witnessed at the store. Templeton said the donor first approached him on Friday about the idea of wanting to pay off every single layaway item in the store.

"He changed lives," Templeton told the station. "He said, 'Please tell them Merry Christmas and I love them.’”

When customers arrived after receiving a text, saying their balance is zero, they were in disbelief and in tears, Templeton told the outlet.

"I hope this inspires people to know that there is still a lot of good in this world," Templeton added. "He was just so genuine.”

