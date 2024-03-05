Tennessee Man Arrested for Posing as Missing Woman Who Disappeared in June: Cops

Tennessee Man Arrested for Posing as Missing Woman
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:37 PM PST, March 5, 2024

If anyone has any information pertaining to the disappearance of Layla Santanello they should call 423-343-9780 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A Tennessee man has been arrested for posing as missing woman Layla Santanello, who disappeared last year, police say.

Michael David Thompson, 21, was indicted on Feb. 14, 2024, by the Sullivan County Grand Jury for identity theft, theft under $1,000, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, and extortion based on evidence collected throughout the investigation of Santanello’s disappearance, police said in a press release.

On Monday, Thompson was arrested and booked on the charges.

Kingsport Police officers said that Thompson posed as Santanello and sent Cash App requests to several of her family members and friends after she was reported missing.

Cops said that at this time there is no evidence to support that Thompson had any involvement in Santanello’s disappearance.

Thompson is currently at the Sullivan County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

It is unknown if Thompson has entered a plea or obtained legal representation. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Sullivan County Court for more information but has not heard back.

Santanello, 20, has been missing since June 2023, according to Times News.

She was last seen on June 27, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in a field next to Americourt, according to Times News.

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
