A Tennessee man has been arrested for posing as missing woman Layla Santanello, who disappeared last year, police say.

Michael David Thompson, 21, was indicted on Feb. 14, 2024, by the Sullivan County Grand Jury for identity theft, theft under $1,000, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card, and extortion based on evidence collected throughout the investigation of Santanello’s disappearance, police said in a press release.

On Monday, Thompson was arrested and booked on the charges.

Kingsport Police officers said that Thompson posed as Santanello and sent Cash App requests to several of her family members and friends after she was reported missing.

Cops said that at this time there is no evidence to support that Thompson had any involvement in Santanello’s disappearance.

Thompson is currently at the Sullivan County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

It is unknown if Thompson has entered a plea or obtained legal representation. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Sullivan County Court for more information but has not heard back.

Santanello, 20, has been missing since June 2023, according to Times News.

She was last seen on June 27, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in a field next to Americourt, according to Times News.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the disappearance of Layla Santanello they should call 423-343-9780 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.