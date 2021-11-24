Tennessee Man Pulls Out AK-47 After Being Told to Wait 10 Minutes for his Little Caesars Pizza: Cops

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:44 PM PST, November 24, 2021

The hangry customer has been identified by police as 53-year-old Charles Doty Jr.

One man allegedly went too far when he was told his Little Caesars' pizza was not hot and ready, pulling an AK-47 on employees and demanding his food ASAP.   

"He points the gun up at me," former Little Caesars employee Kimberleigh Murrell said. "'Where is my pizza. I want my pizza now.'"

Murrell told a local news station in Knoxville, Tennessee, that it was her first day on the job. 

The hangry customer, identified by police as 53-year-old Charles Doty Jr., reportedly became upset when told he would have to wait ten minutes for a pepperoni pizza.

Murrell says he left the store, went to his car, and came back with the weapon. "Disbelief that someone would do that over a ten-minute wait on a six-dollar pizza," she added.

Another customer in the store who had gotten her pepperoni pizza reportedly gave it over to Doty, which was enough to make him leave.

The employees then called the police, who tracked him down and arrested him. 

"We are not always hot and ready!" Murrell added. "Never listen to that. We are not always hot and ready!"

Doty is reportedly charged with aggravated kidnapping and four counts of aggravated assault. He is in jail on a $90,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. 

