Terrified Passengers Jump From Windows as Fire Engulfs Train in Boston
A fire broke out on a train Thursday morning as it traveled over the Mystic River in Boston, prompting some passengers to jump out of the windows to safety.
Flames and smoke poured out from the train during rush hour, with 200 riders on board.
At first, passengers calmly headed toward the exit. But as it became obvious the fire was serious, commuters escaped through the windows.
Video shows a woman jumping onto the tracks, with another passenger trying to catch her.
Jennifer Thomson-Sullivan recorded the drama on her cellphone.
“There was this loud boom and then the train comes to a stop. There was this flash of fire at the front of the train car. I was like, ‘This whole car is gonna go up in flames,’” Thomson Sullivan said.
Passengers walked along the tracks to make their way to safety.
It appears the blaze started after a piece of metal from the train dislodged and made contact with the electrified third rail.
