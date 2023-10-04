Terrifying Moment Brooklyn Man, 32, Is Stabbed to Death by Unhinged Stranger as Girlfriend Looks On
Ryan Carson suffered a fatal stab wound to his heart. `
This is the terrifying moment a young man is murdered in a brutal knife attack on the streets of Brooklyn while returning home from a wedding.
Ryan Carson and his girlfriend were still dressed up in their wedding finery when a stranger walked past them at a bus stop.
The couple can be seen strolling down the block in footage released by the NYPD, when suddenly the deranged man begins kicking over parked scooters and screams: "what the f*** are you looking at?"
Ryan is then seen stepping in between his girlfriend and the man, who then goes berserk and takes a swing at him.
Ryan then tries to push his attacker away and flee, but trips over a bench.
His attacker quickly runs over and begins stabbing the 32-year-old over and over as his girlfriend begs him to stop.
Police are now looking into something that is then heard off camera. A woman, who appears to know the attacker, can be heard yelling the name "Brian " twice and saying to Carson's girlfriend: "I'm so sorry."
Ryan's girlfriend then asks the woman to keep an eye on the attacker as she frantically dials 911.
It was too late by then however, as Ryan Carson suffered a fatal stab wound to his heart.
Today, he is being remembered as a poet and community organizer who advocated for the environment and drug reform.
Police announced today that they are closing in on a suspect in this senseless crime.
"After Mr Carson lay dying on the sidewalk the male with the knife kicks him in the chest , threatens to stab the woman companion, and spits in her face," NYPD said at a news briefing. "We have received several leads in regards to this case and have developed a suspect."
Watch above to see the photo of the suspect who might be named "Brian" and is wanted for murder.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonCrime
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: PoliceCrime
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted MurderCrime
Man Arrested in Connection to 1996 Las Vegas Murder of Tupac Shakur: ReportCrime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence HeadlineEntertainment
Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without ParoleCrime