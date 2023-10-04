This is the terrifying moment a young man is murdered in a brutal knife attack on the streets of Brooklyn while returning home from a wedding.

Ryan Carson and his girlfriend were still dressed up in their wedding finery when a stranger walked past them at a bus stop.

The couple can be seen strolling down the block in footage released by the NYPD, when suddenly the deranged man begins kicking over parked scooters and screams: "what the f*** are you looking at?"

Ryan is then seen stepping in between his girlfriend and the man, who then goes berserk and takes a swing at him.

Ryan then tries to push his attacker away and flee, but trips over a bench.

His attacker quickly runs over and begins stabbing the 32-year-old over and over as his girlfriend begs him to stop.

Police are now looking into something that is then heard off camera. A woman, who appears to know the attacker, can be heard yelling the name "Brian " twice and saying to Carson's girlfriend: "I'm so sorry."

Ryan's girlfriend then asks the woman to keep an eye on the attacker as she frantically dials 911.

It was too late by then however, as Ryan Carson suffered a fatal stab wound to his heart.

Today, he is being remembered as a poet and community organizer who advocated for the environment and drug reform.

Police announced today that they are closing in on a suspect in this senseless crime.

"After Mr Carson lay dying on the sidewalk the male with the knife kicks him in the chest , threatens to stab the woman companion, and spits in her face," NYPD said at a news briefing. "We have received several leads in regards to this case and have developed a suspect."

Watch above to see the photo of the suspect who might be named "Brian" and is wanted for murder.