Former President Donald Trump is back in New York City ahead of his arraignment on Tuesday.

It is expected that his supporters and detractors alike will show up at Manhattan Criminal Court in hopes if seeing him, so authorities have taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of both Trump and members of the public.

Inside Edition has learned that the NYPD has a massive security operation in place for the arraignment, with all 35,000 police officers on standby.

NYPD is also reportedly planning to corral Trump's protestors and supporters into a park across the street from the courthouse.

And members of the department are also monitoring far-right message boards for any sign of a Jan. 6-style disturbance

"They are going to make certain that whatever protests do occur, they're going to do from a safe distance away," former NYPD detective sergeant Keith Taylor tells Inside Edition. "Ther will be an exclusion zone to keep only authorized individuals within that area."

Inside the criminal court, all benches and trash cans have been removed from the 15th floor, where Trump will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams had a message for any of those who might plan on trying to incite violence or unrest.

"While there may be some rabble rousers, thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear. And simple," Mayor Adams said at a news conference on Monday. "Control yourselves! New York City is a home, not a playground for your misplaced anger."

Mayor Adams then singled out firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who claims she will be among the protesters.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech of status. She's coming to town," Mayor Adams said at his news conference "While you're in town be on your best behavior.'

Taylor Greene tells Inside Edition that Mayor Adams does not need to worry about her right now.

"Mayor Adams should focus on his own city and the out-of-control crime," Greene tells Inside Edition. "Murder rates are skyrocketing, carjackings rates, burglaries, you name it, that city is unbelievable and that's why so many people are moving out of it."

The murder rates in New York City are actually declining, according to a recent NYPD report.

Trump left his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago in a ten-car motorcade before boarding his jet and flying into LaGuardia Airport in his native Queens.

He then got into another motorcade that brought him to Trump Tower, where he will spend the night before his day in court.

Related Stories