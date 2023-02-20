A Texas 11-year-old is facing three felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old student while on a school bus, according to reports.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has accepted three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child against the 11-year-old, according to ABC 13. Due to the age of the suspect, his name has not been released.

The charges were accepted after the Aldine ISD presented their findings from their investigation into the incident, ABC 13 reported.

The attack came to light after the 6-year-old’s mother said her son came home without his backpack, according to ABC 13.

She then called the school's transportation department to ask if the bus driver had seen anything and the driver responded that he saw a student throw it out the bus window, according to Houston Public Media.

"So I asked to speak with a supervisor,” the mother said, Houston Public Media reported. “I asked them if they could review it, identify the student, get with the principals so we could have a parent-teacher conversation with the other family to rectify the situation between my child and the other child."

Later that day, the mother was contacted by Aldine ISD police who, after reviewing bus footage, determined the 6-year-old had been sexually assaulted on the bus by the 11-year-old, according to Houston Public Media.

"(In the) days of talking to my child, the details became more and more graphic each and every time. From what I thought was just an oral incident was really a physical incident. No one is being held accountable, I'm angry as hell,” the mother told Houston Public Media.

The mother also wants the bus driver charged in connection with the incident, according to Houston Public Media. The DA’s office said there have been no charges filed against the driver.

“The safety of our students continues to be the top priority for Aldine ISD, and we are committed to providing a safe environment in the classroom as well as when being transported to and from school,” Aldine ISD said in a statement following the incident.

The 6-year-old has been offered therapy through the Children's Assessment Center but his mother says he still doesn't fully understand what is going on, ABC 13 reported. He has gone back to school but is no longer taking the bus, according to ABC 13.

