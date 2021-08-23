A 6-year-old and 8-year-old had to steer their car to safety Friday night after their dad was shot dead while driving down Interstate 10 in Texas with his two sons in tow.

The young brothers took the wheel after hearing a loud noise and watching their father slump over, and steered the moving car for about a mile off the freeway before finally coming to a stop, police said.

Once the SUV stopped, the boys were able to run to safety, according to police.

The boys, who were uninjured in the incident, were later turned over to family members, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told Inside Edition Digital.

"We don't know if it was road rage incident;, we’re not real sure what occurred," Lt. R. Willkens of the Houston police department told KHOU.

Willkens explained the father had been shot in the head, but his sons initially believed it was a rock that had been thrown at him based on the noise they heard, he told KHOU.

No arrests had been made as of Monday, Houston police said.

