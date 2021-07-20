Texas Home Explosion That Left 6 Injured Captured on Ring Camera | Inside Edition

Texas Home Explosion That Left 6 Injured Captured on Ring Camera

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:24 PM PDT, July 20, 2021

Authorities believe the blast was caused by a gas leak in the home.

A Ring camera in Florida captured the moment that a Texas house exploded. The violent explosion leveled the house in Plano, just outside of Dallas.

The blast damaged other homes in the area on Monday afternoon, and six people were taken to hospitals for injuries. Witnesses told The Daily News that the explosion could be felt from a mile away.

One person was reportedly in the home at the time of the explosion, and the others injured were in the house next door, according to reports. It’s not clear how severely anyone was injured.

The Plano Fire Department believes that a gas leak in the home caused the blast, but it is still being investigated.

Mayor John Muns called the explosion a “tragedy” and offered prayers for the injured.

