Texas Infant Serenity Berry Found Safe, Search for Her Mother Continues

A Texas infant feared to be in "grave danger" has been found safe, but investigators are still searching for the baby's mother. The Amber Alert for 7-month-old Serenity Berry was canceled after the baby was found safe, Irving Police said.

She was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services. Serenity was believed to have been taken by her mother, police said.

Before being found, Serenity had last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she was taken from the 2900 block of W Pioneer, Irving police said. Authorities are still looking for the baby's mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges.

