Where Is Serenity Berry? Search Is on for Texas Infant in 'Grave Danger' After Being Taken by Mom: Police

Have you seen Serenity Berry? That's the question authorities are asking as an Amber Alert has been issued for the 7-month-old baby allegedly taken by her mother in Irving, Texas, officials said.

Serenity is believed to be in grave danger and was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she was taken from the 2900 block of W Pioneer by her mother, Irving police said said. The baby's mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges, was "last heard from in Irving," the Amber Alert said.

Bridges was believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642. The vehicle has since been located, but Serenity is still missing, officials said.

Serenity is 2-foot-6, weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Bridges is 5-foot-9, weighs 280 pounds and has black and brown highlighted braids. She was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jean tights.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

