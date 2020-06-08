Where Is Serenity Berry? Search Is on for Texas Infant in 'Grave Danger' After Being Taken by Mom: Police

News 6:17 AM PDT, June 8, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Serenity Berry is believed to be in grave danger after being taken allegedly by her mother, Jocelyn Bridges, police said.
Have you seen Serenity Berry? That's the question authorities are asking as an Amber Alert has been issued for the 7-month-old baby allegedly taken by her mother in Irving, Texas, officials said.

Serenity is believed to be in grave danger and was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday, when she was taken from the 2900 block of W Pioneer by her mother, Irving police said said. The baby's mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges, was "last heard from in Irving," the Amber Alert said.

Bridges was believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642. The vehicle has since been located, but Serenity is still missing, officials said.

Serenity is 2-foot-6, weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.

Bridges is 5-foot-9, weighs 280 pounds and has black and brown highlighted braids. She was last seen wearing a multi-color shirt and blue jean tights.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.

