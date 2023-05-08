A terrified group of shoppers hid inside a mall bathroom right as a massacre unfolded in Texas over the weekend.

Some members of the group quietly called 911, until they realized it is best they all remain quiet.

The group then decided to lie on the floor, hoping a member of law enforcement woulld find them before the gunman.

Finally, a deputyt arrived and instructed them to come out with their hands up.

As they left, they learned that the worker who led them all to safety and hid the customers in the back room had been shot dead.

That worker was one of the eight victims killed by the gunman who carried out this massacre. A man who is now being identified by police as 33-year-olf Mauricio Garcia.

He allegedly exited his car carrying an AR-15 weapon when he opened fire at the mall north of Dallas.

Prior to the massacre he posted a video of himself removing a "Scream" mask and speaking into a handheld voice changer, saying: “Not quite what you were expecting, huh?”

The alleged shooter was in the army in 2008 but was discharged due to mental health concerns after three months.

He also posted neo-Nazi material on social media, and there are reports that the shooter was wearing a patch associated with white supremacy. The patch reads "RWDS" and it stands for "right wing death squad.

It is a phrase popular among right-wing extremists.

The shooter was killed by a hero cop who just happened to be at the mall on another call.

Among the eight victims were Cindy, Kyu, and James Cho. The three had been at the mall with 6-year-old William, Cindy and Kyu's son and James' brother.

William was rushed to the hospital and taken to the I.C.U., but managed to make a miraculous recovery.

He left the I.C.U. on Monday, only to learn that he is now an orphan.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family.

This is now the second deadliest shooting of 2023.

