A Texas man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a couple over their support of Joe Biden in the 2020 election, officials said.

Joseph Angel Alvarez is accused of shooting Georgette and Daniel Kauffmann on Nov. 14, 2020, shortly after the 2020 election, cops said. Georgette Kauffmann was killed in the incident, police said

Alvarez allegedly shot Georgette Kauffmann in her garage. She was found shot there. The engine of a vehicle in the garage was running and the driver's side door was open, according to the arrest affidavit.

Alvarez then allegedly entered the backyard of Kauffmanns' Texas home and when he found the door's home locked, he shot through it five times, hitting Daniel Kauffmann three times, authorities said.

Daniel Kauffmann told KFOX14 that he had heard a noise at the back door and initially thought it was his wife, but was then shot.

Authorities issued a geofence search warrant to Google and another warrant to Facebook, enabling law enforcement to search a database to find all mobile devices within a particular “geofence” radius, according to KDBC-TV.

This warrant found that Alvarez allegedly emailed the 902D Military Intelligence group — a unit of the U.S. Army — sharing that people who are pro-choice are the "Jewish Satanist Party," and abortions are "Jewish child sacrifice[s]."

In emails, Alvarez also allegedly made several negative comments about Democrats, and he admitted to targeting the Kauffmans because they had a Joe Biden flag and a "doll of Trump hanging" outside their house, according to KFOX14.

Alvarez was arrested on Sept. 8, and is being held at the El Paso County Jail, with bail set at $2 million for the murder of the Georgette Kauffmann and $500,000 for the aggravated assault of her husband.

Daniel Kauffmann said that he was relieved to hear that Alvarez had been charged, but that it wouldn't bring his wife back, according to the outlet.

