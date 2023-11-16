A Texas teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this year was indicted this week on a capital murder charge, authorities said.

Natalie Navarro was 17 when the alert was issued on Sept. 1, police said. She was found the same day, near the Mexico border.

Navarro and her boyfriend, Yordy Martinez, 21, have both been charged with capital murder. Authorities say the girl conspired with Martinez to "set up" a man the teen had met online.

That man, 21-year-old Arturo Pena, was reported missing on Aug. 27 by his mother, who said he never came home after going to "meet with a girl," the mother told WFAA-TV after her son's killing. Navarro and Pena had agreed to meet in person at the park that day after talking online, authorities said.

Two days later, Martinez's body was found shot to death inside his car at Audubon Park in Dallas.

By that point, police said Navarro and her boyfriend were on the run. She was arrested Sept. 1 by Texas state troopers, but her boyfriend was not with her, authorities said.

Martinez is still at large and may have crossed into Mexico, officials said.

Navarro has cooperated with authorities, investigators said. She has acknowledged planning to rob Pena, but said Martinez was responsible for the killing, according to authorities.

Navarro was indicted on Tuesday and is being held at the Dallas County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail. She has been in custody since her arrest in September.

She turned 18 on Wednesday. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office and to the Dallas County District Clerk's Office for additional details.