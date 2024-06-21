Texas Widow Speaks Out After Husband Allegedly Electrocuted in Mexican Resort Hot Tub

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:16 PM PDT, June 21, 2024

"There was an electrical current coming from the hot tub that was electrifying that water, so something was happening with the hot tub, that's not supposed to happen," the widow's lawyer Tej Paranjpe tells Inside Edition.

A widow is speaking out after her husband was electrocuted in a resort hot tub in Mexico.

Lizzette Zambrano's 43-year-old husband Jorge lost his life after being shocked by an electric current the moment he entered the hot tub.

In a video sent to Inside Edition by her lawyer, Zambrano says she also sustained an electrical shock when she tried to pull her husband out.

Video shows the incident as the Fort Worth, Texas man was given CPR.

Zambrano's lawyer Tej Paranjpe spoke with Inside Edition.

"There was an electrical current coming from the hot tub that was electrifying that water, so something was happening with the hot tub, that's not supposed to happen," Paranjpe says. "Now what exactly that is, we don't know."

Similar incidents have happened before in both hot tubs and pools.

There are ways of determining if there is an invisible electrical danger in your pool or hot tub due to defective pool lights and filtration systems, like a floating device called Shock Alert.

The Shock Alert works by being dragged around the pool. The manufacturer says a flashing green light means it is safe to swim.

If it detects an electric current, the light turns red and makes a loud beeping noise.

"I want for whoever is responsible to take accountability for this," Zambrano says.

Zambrano is suing the vacation rental company for $1 million. They deny any wrongdoing.

