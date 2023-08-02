Texas Woman Crawls Through Storm Drains to Rescue Abandoned Puppies

A Texas woman will go through great lengths to save animals and some might say she takes her care for the creatures to the extreme.

There isn’t much Calli Clemens won’t do to save an animal, including climbing into a storm drain filled with insects searching for a litter of puppies.

Clemens climbed in the Houston drain, which like much of the country is experiencing blistering heat, and she knew time was of the essence to save the litter.

“You don't really think because your adrenaline is just going. Puppies are going to die,” she told Inside Edition.

Callie Clemens is the former daughter-in-law of baseball legend Roger Clemens. She is just five feet tall and because of her petite size, she can make her way through a network of tunnels to save the pups.

She told Inside Edition she knew it was a risky operation “but I felt like somebody had to do it. You have to be a small person to get in there, the city of Houston official there was like, 'I can't get in there.'”

After searching for more than eight hours underground and 20 hours above ground over four days, she found two of the puppies.

“I luckily found my toddler's flashlight, the way I saw the puppies was you shine the light, and the eyes are reflecting back,” she said.