A New York man has filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum Brands, and is accusing the fast-food chain of false advertising for their Crunchwraps and Mexican Pizzas, according to the lawsuit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Frank Siragusa of Ridgewood, New York, claims he paid $5.49 for a Mexican Pizza from a Taco Bell in New York City last September and was said to be not happy with the food as the item appeared to contain only half as much beef and bean filling as the photo in the chain’s advertising, New York Post reported.

In the lawsuit obtained by Inside Edition Digital, Siragusa accused Taco Bell of deceiving consumers by falsely advertising its Mexican Pizza, Veggie Mexican Pizza, Crunchwrap Supreme, Grande Crunchwrap and Vegan Crunchwrap as containing “at least double” their actual content. In his filing, he also included images of what he says the food looks like when advertised versus what he claims he got.



On Monday, he filed a proposed class action lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court seeking at least $5 million for Taco Bell customers who bought the five items in New York state in the last three years.

Siragusa allges that Taco Bell ads are “unfair and financially damaging to consumers,” and “especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” according to the complaint.

Both Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum Brands, did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to Siragusa’s attorney for comment on the case and has not heard back.