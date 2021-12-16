The obituary of a Texas woman beloved by her family and friends in life is earning her even more fans in death as the colorful eulogy penned by her son has gone viral across social media.

Renay Mandel Corren was "a plus-sized Jewish lady redneck" who died at the age of 84 in El Paso Saturday, her son, Andy Corren began in a lengthy opus about the life of his mother.

"Of itself hardly news, or good news if you're the type that subscribes to the notion that anybody not named you dying in El Paso, Texas is good news," he wrote. "In which case have I got news for you: the bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch of a sprawling Jewish-Mexican-Redneck American family has kicked it."

Born in Pennsylvania, Rosie, as she was known to friends, "bowled 'em in Japan, rolled 'em in North Carolina and was a singularly unique parent."

She eschewed religion and the typical trappings of domesticity, loved cards, bowling, cribbage and carbohydrates and spoke her mind freely and often.

"We thought Renay could not be killed. God knows, people tried. A lot. Renay has been toying with death for a decades, but always beating it and running off in her silver Chevy Nova," her son wrote.

She is preceded in death by her daughter and is survived by her other children, including "her favorite son, the gay one who writes catty obituaries in his spare time, Andy Corren, of - obviously - New York City," her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

"Bye, Mommy. We loved you to bits," the obituary concluded.

Author Sarah Weinman shared the obituary on Twitter, writing, "This obit, my god." It was then that the obituary took off, The Fayetteville Observer reported. Her tweet has since been retweeted more than 5,000 times and liked more than 22,000 times.

"This is an actual work of art. Like. Fantastic creative writing piece. May her memory be a blessing," one person replied.

"I’ll never write anything this good as long as I live, but for as long as I live, I’ll try to deserve an obit like this," another person said.

Another commented: "Pool our gas money and carpool to memorial service at the lanes? Who's in?"

A "very disrespectful and totally non-denominational memorial" for Renay Mandel Corren will be held May 10, 2022, in a location yet to be determined, though her son noted it will likely take place in a bowling alley in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

"The family requests absolutely zero privacy or propriety, none what so ever, and in fact encourages you to spend some government money today on a 1-armed bandit, at the blackjack table or on a cheap cruise to find our inheritance."

