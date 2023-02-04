The Emotional Moment a Ukrainian Mother and Daughter Are Reunited Amid Russian Bombing

February 4, 2023

“A shell exploded in our yard,” young Arina could be heard telling her mom in Ukrainian as they were reunited.

A 6-year-old girl was reunited with her pregnant mother in Ukraine earlier this week, thanks to quick action by Ukrainian police.

“I know, that’s why I was so worried,” her mom responded.

Arina was one of at least 200 children trapped in crossfire in Bakhmut, a city currently under siege in the Donetsk Oblast region of western Ukraine. The 6-year-old was separated from her pregnant mom when the mother was evacuated to a hospital just days earlier.

Police found Arina in the cellar of a home, and the young girl told officers that she had been staying with her grandparents.

Suited-up with a bulletproof vest and a helmet and still clutching tightly to her teddy bear, police were able to quickly evacuate the girl to a nearby town to reunite her with her mom.

The pair are among millions displaced since Russia’s invasion of the neighboring country nearly a year ago.

