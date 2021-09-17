The Extraordinary Humans, and Dogs, That Are 2022 Guinness World Record Holders | Inside Edition

The Extraordinary Humans, and Dogs, That Are 2022 Guinness World Record Holders

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:13 AM PDT, September 17, 2021

They’ll all be featured in the "Guinness World Records 2022" book, which searches the globe for the biggest, smallest, and most impressive achievements.

The world's shortest bodybuilder, the world's tallest professional female bodybuilder, Lou, the dog that has the world record for the world's longest ears.

These people, and pets, are in a league of their own.

''To be a Guinness World Record title holder, to me, that means that one: I'm an elite, I'm one of the top dogs,” American Zion Clark said. The wrestler is the fastest person to walk 20 meters on two hands, clocking in under five seconds. 

“But at the same time, it also means that my family's winning, my town's winning, and my support groups winning, because, without them, I wouldn't be here doing this for you guys.''

''I see a page that is the tallest teenager, and he wasn't as tall as me, so I was like, 'oh, maybe I can get it. And I get it, “ Canadian Olivier Rioux said. He holds the record for tallest living male teenager. He towers over everyone at 7 feet 5 inches. 

If your unique feature or talent didn’t make it into the 2022 book, fear not. Guinness is always on the lookout for record makers and breakers.

