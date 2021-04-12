The Killing of Daunte Wright: Cop Meant to Draw Taser, Not Handgun, Police Chief Says

A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Wright was reportedly pulled over for a traffic violation and officers discovered an "outstanding warrant" just before 2 p.m., police said.

When police tried to arrest Wright, police say he tried to get back into his car. At this moment, an officer then shot the driver, later identified as Wright, who then drove a few blocks before colliding with another car, CBS Minnesota reported. None of the passengers in the second car were injured, according to Brooklyn Center Police, Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police told reporters.

Chief Gannon also says that after reviewing body-worn camera footage of the shooting, it appeared to be an "accidental discharge" of the officer's gun.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Brooklyn Center Chief Gannon said Monday.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. Upon searching the car, police did not find any firearm in Wright's vehicle.

"We cannot afford to make mistakes," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot said at a press conference Monday afternoon. "I do feel comfortable releasing the officer of her duties."

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, confirmed his identity to protesters later that day, CBS Minnesota reported.

Wright's mother said that her son's girlfriend was in the passenger seat of the car during the traffic stop. She was taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting, KSTP reported.

The young man's death has led to massive protests, with hundreds of people gathering at the crash scene later in the afternoon near the Brooklyn Center.

The fatal shooting took place less than 10 miles away from the courthouse where Derek Chauvin is on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Wright's mother told protestors that her son called her to say he was getting pulled over.

"Mom, I'm getting pulled over," he told her. "They're asking about insurance."

She recalls hearing officers instructing him to get out of the car and would explain once he got out. She then said she heard officers telling him to put his phone down and heard someone say not to run. She said the call was then ended.

She also added that she gifted her son the car just two weeks ago.

"I just want people to know that if you get pulled over, make sure you put your hands up and don't make any sudden moves, and don't have air fresheners in your car because that's why he got pulled over. And he was only 20 years old and he didn't deserve to be shot and killed like this," Wright's mother said, according to CBS Minnesota.

The mother said her son was pulled over "because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror," The New York Times reported.

"And I don't want all of this, all of this. I just want my baby home," she said. "That's all I want is I want him to be home. I don't want everybody out here chanting and screaming, yelling. I just want him home. That's it."

Chief Gannon confirmed that an officer shot Wright after pulling him over for a traffic violation, the Times reported. When he was pulled over, police "discovered that the driver had a warrant out for his arrest."

There was no information on who the officer was that fired the shots, but she has been placed on administrative leave, police said. The officer is a "very senior" officer, Chief Gannon told reporters Monday.

National Guardsmen reported to the scene near the Brooklyn Center police department and deployed tear gas and flashbangs in the early morning hours, CBS Minnesota reported.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot announced a curfew for the city would be in place until 6 a.m.

"We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home," he wrote on Twitter.

More than 20 businesses were reportedly broken into during the unrest Sunday evening. By around midnight protesters had fled from the police department when National Guardsmen arrived.

Related Stories