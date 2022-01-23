The Netherlands Is Home to the World's First Floating Farm
The 1,200-square-meter floating farm in Rotterdam was built in 2018 and became operational the following year.
The world's first floating farm — yes, floating — is in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Not only does it contribute to sustainability and recycling when it comes to agriculture and livestock, but this unique design also offers an alternative solution to the problem of decreasing arable land.
"That's why we had to take a look at new opportunities," Van Wingerden, co-founder of Floating Farm, said. "That's why we started farming on the water."
"Another thing is that when you start (farming) near to the city, you have less more kilometers to drive with the food. So that is more sustainable. So, we produce locally and also consume locally."
By shortening the distance between the producer and consumer, Minke Van Wingerden says it lowers expenses and saves money in many areas, especially transportation.
The 1,200-square-meter floating farm, which was built in 2018 and became operational the following year, stands out as an important solution for the Dutch who have a shortage of land.
The high-tech farm currently has 40 cows and produces milk and dairy products like yogurt, cheese, butter, and fertilizer for agriculture.
The farm is also big on recycling, and Van Wingerden says 60 percent of the cow's feed consists of waste food collected from restaurants and bakeries in the area.
