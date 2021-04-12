The search for a missing Louisiana State University student is still on after her car was found abandoned on I-10 east on the Mississippi River Bridge last Wednesday. Police have announced they don’t think there is any foul play involved in the disappearance of freshman Kori Gauthier.

Gauthier’s car was found at 1 a.m. on the bridge after another vehicle had crashed into it and police determined it had been there for at least an hour, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.

"On April 7, 2021 shortly after midnight we responded to the Horace Wilkinson Bridge regarding a reported accident involving a stalled vehicle. Upon arrival the officer observed the stalled vehicle was unoccupied. The officer acted quickly to have the vehicle removed from the roadway to prevent any other crashes. The registered owner of the unoccupied vehicle was not contacted, but this investigation remained ongoing.”

Since the discovery, authorities and volunteers have been searching for Gauthier and a dive team has been searching the Mississippi River. Police also said authorities were using boats to search the levee in both directions.

On Saturday, a K9 cadaver dog alerted police twice in the same area on the river, according to a statement from LSU. Family members and friends of Gauthier are still trying to hold out hope that she’ll be found. A vigil was held for Gauthier on Sunday night.

“We don’t give up faith, we don’t give up hope. I want you to know that this community is behind you, beside you, and praying for you,” said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, according to WAFB 9.

Gauthier’s parents are offering a $10,000 for any information that helps find her.

“I don’t think I’ve ever received the amount of phone calls, text messages, and emails, since I’ve been the chief of police here. That’s a testament of the love of our family and the support that you have,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at the vigil.

