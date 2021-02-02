There Are Explosions Going Off in Gibsonville, North Carolina and Investigators Are Working to Figure Out Why

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest after a series of homemade explosive devices have been found and have gone off in Gibsonville, North Carolina over the span of several months. FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined in the investigation, Fox 8 News reported.

On Jan. 30, police received another report of a suspicious package, according to a release. Police believe this device is connected to the possible homemade explosive device found on on Wood Street on Jan. 25. A few days later, a device was found on a resident’s porch, The Times-News reported.

Gibsonville police have responded to multiple reports of explosions in the area over the past six months, the Times-News reported.

Amanda Phillips, a mother of three, lives less than a block away from where the explosives were found and told Fox8 News that the bombs usually go off between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“I don’t feel safe knowing somebody is making bombs,” Phillips said. “It’s crazy, especially in a small town like this, you wouldn’t think anything like this would happen around here.”

No one has been injured.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit trained to sniff out explosives helped in the search on Monday requested by Gibsonville police, the news outlet reported.

Police believe this device is connected to the possible homemade explosive device found on Jan. 25 as well as previous explosions reported in the area, the release said.

Police advice that anyone who sees a suspicious item shouldn't touch it and should call 911.

Anyone with information can contact Gibsonville Police at 336-449-6677. To remain anonymous, call Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

RELATED STORIES

2 Explosive Devices Found Near US Capitol While Trump Supporters Storm the Building

FBI Offering $50K for Information on Pipe Bombs Placed in DC During Assault on Capitol

20 WWII Bombs Discovered Buried at Training Site for Italian Soccer Team