These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting

Aaron Salter Jr. is being praised as a hero. The 55-year-old worked security at the store, and opened fire on the gunman before being shot to death. His swift action is thought to have saved lives. The retired police lieutenant was a car enthusiast and leaves behind three children.

Ruth Whitfield, 86, was a mother of four and grandmother of eight who sang in her church choir. She had just visited her husband at a nearby nursing home and had stopped to buy some groceries for the weekend.

Katherine Massey, 72, and also known as “Kat,” was a well-known civil rights activist in Buffalo. Last year, she wrote a letter to the local newspaper condemning gun violence.



Pearl Young was 77. She loved her church and taught Sunday school. She was also a substitute teacher and was known as an amazing cook.



Celestine Chaney, 65, loved bingo. Her six grandchildren brought her so much joy. She had gone to the supermarket to pick up some shrimp and strawberry shortcake.



Roberta Drury was the youngest victim to be slain in the shooting. She was 32 and was shot just outside the store. Her brother told NPR that she would often shop for his family at Tops, which was just down the street, as he was recovering from leukemia.



Heyward Patterson, 67, was a beloved deacon at his church. When the shooting broke out, he was at the store working as a jitney driver, which he’s done for years, the Buffalo News reported.



Margus D. Morrison, 52, was a father of three who was out buying snacks for a weekly movie night he had planned for his family, his stepdaughter told CNN. She described Morrison as a “hero” to the family.



Andre Mackneil was 53. He had stopped at Tops to buy his grandson a surprise birthday cake. His cousin told the New York Post, “Just a loving and caring guy. Loved family. Was always there for his family.”

Geraldine Talley was 62. She was a devoted aunt, mother and grandmother, Talley’s family told People Magazine. An expert baker, her gentle demeanor helped bind their family together, the family said.



