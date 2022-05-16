What to Do if a Shooting Breaks Out While You're Inside a Grocery Store

Shootings in supermarkets are sadly becoming an all-too-familiar occurrence, with recent incidents in New York, Colorado and Tennessee.

Now the regular routine of shopping for groceries is sending jitters across America.

But there are things you can do if you encounter a life-threatening drama, according to Inside Edition security consultant Steve Kardian.



If someone starts shooting, Kardian says to crouch down in a low profile and look for any way out, including stairwells and back rooms.



“He's not gonna check every door, he's not gonna chase you down that stairwell. He's gonna look for the masses of people, to kill as many people as possible,” Kardian said.

But if you do find yourself in the gunman's path, Kardian suggests running in a zigzag pattern.

“It’s much more difficult to hit a moving, flowing target than it is to hit a stationary one,” Kardian said.

When you get to safety, then you can call 911, Kardian says.



It’s even come to this — a young inventor has created a shopping bag that can quickly convert into body armor, thanks to its Kevlar material. It’s a grim reminder of the specter that haunts even a quick trip to the supermarket.

