This Is How to Use a Dishwasher to Cook a Steak

Would you consider cooking a steak in the dishwasher?

It turns out many would, as lots of people are using the appliance most commonly associated with cleaning plates and glasses for cooking.

Putting meat, be it steak, salmon or another piece of protein, in an airtight bag and into the dishwasher is a variation on the French method of cooking known as sous vide, which involves cooking your food in a vacuum-sealed bag.

Chef Michelle Doll showed Inside Edition how it’s done.

“Since it’s in these waterproof bags, it’s not gonna get any water in it, so it’s only gonna cook in its own juices and really concentrate the flavor,” Doll said.

Further explaining, Doll said, “It gets so hot for such a long period of time. Most dishwashers cycles last an hour and half, two hours, and at that temperature for that amount of time, we are going to get the most perfectly cooked steak!”

In fact, you can cook your entire meal in the dishwasher.

“We have carrots, apple compote, broiled shrimp, potatoes, asparagus… and a steak!” Doll said.

Inside Edition Senior Correspondent Les Trent sampled the meal.

His take on it? “This is so good!” he said.

If you don't have a vacuum sealer and want to try this method of cooking, you can use a Ziplock bag. Watch the video above for more on what to do next.

