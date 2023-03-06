This Music Is Pure Trash as Orchestra Plays Instruments Made of Garbage
Garbage is a big deal in the Bolivian capital, which produces 670 tons of waste a day.
The members of Paraguay’s Cateura Orchestra of Recycled Instruments are no older than 20 years of age but these inventive musicians make their own instruments out of solid waste including cellos, violins, flutes, even a harp.
They may not sound quite like the ones you’d hear at Carnegie Hall, and you’re not likely to see them play there, either.
The orchestra has traveled the world, carrying an environmental message and rallying support for waste workers.
A recent concert in Bolivia took them to a landfill site in La Paz, where workers enjoyed the music.
Garbage is a big deal in the Bolivian capital, which produces 670 tons of waste a day.
With all that trash there won't be any shortage of materials to make instruments.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina FamilyCrime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to WorkInspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court DocumentCrime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly MurderNews
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 ChildrenCrime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-MortemCrime