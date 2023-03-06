The members of Paraguay’s Cateura Orchestra of Recycled Instruments are no older than 20 years of age but these inventive musicians make their own instruments out of solid waste including cellos, violins, flutes, even a harp.

They may not sound quite like the ones you’d hear at Carnegie Hall, and you’re not likely to see them play there, either.

The orchestra has traveled the world, carrying an environmental message and rallying support for waste workers.

A recent concert in Bolivia took them to a landfill site in La Paz, where workers enjoyed the music.

Garbage is a big deal in the Bolivian capital, which produces 670 tons of waste a day.

With all that trash there won't be any shortage of materials to make instruments.

