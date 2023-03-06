This Music Is Pure Trash as Orchestra Plays Instruments Made of Garbage

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:11 AM PST, March 6, 2023

Garbage is a big deal in the Bolivian capital, which produces 670 tons of waste a day.

The members of Paraguay’s Cateura Orchestra of Recycled Instruments are no older than 20 years of age but these inventive musicians make their own instruments out of solid waste including cellos, violins, flutes, even a harp.

They may not sound quite like the ones you’d hear at Carnegie Hall, and you’re not likely to see them play there, either.

The orchestra has traveled the world, carrying an environmental message and rallying support for waste workers.

A recent concert in Bolivia took them to a landfill site in La Paz, where workers enjoyed the music.

Garbage is a big deal in the Bolivian capital, which produces 670 tons of waste a day.

With all that trash there won't be any shortage of materials to make instruments.

Related Stories

Trash Can Travels Across Atlantic From Myrtle Beach to Ireland
Puppy Found in Trash by Good Samaritan Makes Miraculous Recovery
Environmentalists in Nigeria Have ‘Trashion’ Shows With Clothes Made of Garbage
Coffee Grounds and Recycled Water Bottles Turned Into SneakersOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family
1

Murdaugh Murders Timeline: Investigations, Deaths and the Collapse of a Powerful South Carolina Family

Crime
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work
2

8-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Raises More Than $65K for His Favorite Waffle House Waiter, Who Walks Miles to Work

Inspirational
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document
3

Bryan Kohberger Decries 'Pervasive and Grotesquely Twisted Nature' of Idaho Murders Coverage in Court Document

Crime
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder
4

Family Discovers Kentucky Vacation Rental House Has Secret Underground Bunker and Was Site of Grisly Murder

News
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children
5

Lindsay Clancy: Timeline of Events in the Case of Massachusetts Mom Accused of Killing Her 3 Children

Crime
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem
6

Fiancée of Slain Orlando TV Reporter Plans to Have His Baby After Harvesting His Sperm Post-Mortem

Crime