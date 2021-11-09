Trash Can Travels Across Atlantic From Myrtle Beach to Ireland

First Published: 11:28 AM PST, November 9, 2021

The garbage can had the luck of the Irish when it was found stranded on a beach 3,500 miles away from where it set sail.

A wayward trash can from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has found its was across the Atlantic Ocean to the coast of Ireland, the Associated Press reported.

Barnacles had collected on the rubbish bin that traveled more than 3,500 miles from the southeastern part of America to the northwestern coast of Ireland, the AP reported.

The City of Myrtle Beach announced Monday that the trash can landed in County Mayo and was found by a local named Keith McGreal, who messaged the American municipality.

“I wanted to share some images of a Blue Trash barrel that has been washed up on our local beach on the West Coast of Ireland, Mulranny, County Mayo,” McGreal wrote. “We spotted the stickers and thought it would make a good news story.”

The city posted photos of the trash can that McGreal sent them on social media and replied back to him.

“Thanks for the email and photos, Keith!” they wrote. “That's an amazing voyage for a trash barrel, although we'd prefer that it stayed put on our beach, rather than gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream. I don't think it's possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own. We've already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it. (Smile) Thanks again for sharing. Please recycle our wayward traveling can. And, come see us next time you're on this side of the pond. Slán leat!”

