Cora, an adorable German Shepherd was left in a tied-up trash bag. The 9-month-old puppy was completely malnourished, weighing only 22 pounds. She was covered in urine and feces, her gums were white from anemia, and she was literally just skin and bones, according to the Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) located in Tampa, Florida.

VEG veterinarian Dr. Lisa Soyka, who treated Cora told Inside Edition that the puppy was minutes to an hour away from dying when she arrived at their center.

“This poor dog had no reason to be alive,” Dr. Soyka said.

Cora, who was brought into the vet hospital by a Good Samaritan, had to undergo blood infusions to treat her anemia. Dr. Soyka also put her on IV fluid, IV antibiotics, and deworming medication. Even through all that she endured, the puppy had a fighting spirit.

"Cora had fought to be alive to this point so we were going to fight for her, and that's exactly what the VEG team did," Dr. Soyka told Inside Edition Digital.

To help cover the costs of Cora's treatments Dr. Soyka posted on her social media accounts about the ordeal the shepherd had gone through. Luckily, some local animal lovers donated money towards her care and the remaining expenses were covered by VEG's philanthropic arm, VEG Cares, People reported.

All the love and care Dr. Soyka and her team gave to Cora quickly paid off. Cora’s health improved. Her weight went up to 45 pounds and she got some of her energy back. The doctor said since her health is stable she is hoping to find a forever home for the pup soon.

Currently, Cora is living in a foster home set up by VEG and Animal Luvr's Dream Rescue in Riverview. Dr. Soyka said Cora should be ready for adoption within the month, once she finishes up her recovery, gets all her vaccines, and is spayed. While VEG continues to monitor Cora's health, the crew at Animal Luvr's Dream Rescue is working on basic puppy training that includes walking on a leash, potty training and learning basic commands while they look to place her in her forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting Cora is advised to go to the Animal Luvr's Dream Rescue Facebook page.

