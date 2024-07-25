The FBI has revealed that Donald Trump's would-be assassin searched for details about the shooting of John F. Kennedy on his laptop a week before he opened fire at the Pennsylvania rally.

Thomas Matthew Crooks was interested in Lee Harvey Oswald, according to testimony before congress on Wednesday.

"On July 6th he did a Google search for 'How far away was Oswald from Kennedy,'" FBI director Christopher Wray said.

Crooks registered to attend the rally that same day.

The revelations came as a new video was released showing the chaos in the immediate aftermath of the shooting as officers found the shooter dead on the roof of a nearby building.

Video shows officers going through Crooks' pockets and counting spent shells, in which they found at least eight.

Wray revealed that Crooks flew a drone over the rally site two hours before the shooting without attracting attention.

Other just-released bodycam video showed a Secret Service agent ordering officers to detain spectators who shot video of Crooks.

"Detain those guys. Find out what they know, who they are, whatever. I'm trying to get clear information to relay back to D.C.," the agent said.

Meanwhile, Trump has reportedly agreed to stop holding outdoor mass rallies that seem to be a signature of his campaign.

Outdoor venues are considered more dangerous than indoor rallies and take up more law enforcement resources.

"That'll take maybe several hundred agents to protect the venue. Different than a closed door venue, where when people go in, they go through metal detectors, they're enclosed, there's not a lot of different ways in and out," security expert Tom Patire tells Inside Edition.

Trump's next rally is being held Wednesday night in Charlotte indoors.