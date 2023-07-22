Those in Need of Medical Care Flock to Human-Made Salt Cave Said to Have Healing Properties
In the 1800s, salt miners in Poland reportedly noticed benefits to their skin and respiratory health, which led to the modern practice of halotherapy.
Many in need of medical care are flocking to a human-made salt cave built in the desert of the United Arab Emirates.
Naturopaths and practitioners say this salt can benefit people with ailments that range from difficulty breathing, difficulty sleeping, skin infections and stress.
“Honestly I come here to relax, I feel better than before, I used to suffer from shortness of breath, when I come for the sessions here, I have taken several packages, I leave feeling better,” one visitor said.
The salt was imported from the Polish city of Krakow.
One doctor told reporters that the salt contains over 84 natural minerals.
Some medical professionals are skeptical of the benefits of halotherapy and salt, cautioning patients that it should be used in combination with doctor-prescribed therapies.
