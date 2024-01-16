Thousands of Returned Holiday Gifts Up for Sale at Fraction of the Cost

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:08 PM PST, January 16, 2024

The company is called Liquidity Services, and they purchase retailers' returned goods for pennies on the dollar, then sell it in on-line auctions.  

Over half of America returns a holiday gift, and there is a chance that gift ended up in this Pennsylvania warehouse.

This hangar-like facility houses hundreds of thousands of items returned to retail stores around the nation. 

That is because it is more cost effective for retailers to unload their goods here rather than trying to re-sell them in their own stores.

In fact, eight of the 8 top retailers in the United States have returns come to this facility.

There are a variety of reasons for this, like packages with damages that the retailer does not believe they can resell in the store or want to put back on display.

This 100,000-square-foot facility is jam-packed with returns that can be purchased for a fraction of the original cost.

A nail gun that retails for $160 would have a starting bid of five dollars, the same starting amount as all surplus goods at the warehouse. In the end, the winning bid would probably still be a discount of 70 to 80 percent of the original cost.

There's not much you can't bid on here.

There are Igloos, portable heaters, Barbies, coffee makers and even Stanley Cups.

Jaimie Kozemko bid on multiple items worth around $800.

She walked away with two Nespresso machines and an expensive vacuum cleaner, among other things.

"And I paid a hundred tops for everything," says Jaimie.

