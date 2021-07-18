During a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, three people were shot outside the stadium.

The game was stopped in the middle of the sixth inning, with the Padres leading, 8-4.

The shooting drove the crowd of fans out of the stadium stands in an attempt to get to safety, according to the police.

Three people were treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The shootout occurred between people in two vehicles, according to the police.

The Washington Nationals tweeted in reference to the event, saying that the game would resume on the next day.

Authorities said that they were searching for a gray Toyota Corolla. According to their report, the vehicle is missing a hubcap on the rear driver’s side wheel, has tinted windows and what appears to be a temporary Virginia tag.

“At no time during this incident were individuals inside the stadium attending the game in any type of danger,” Ashan M. Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief said to the New York Times.

“This was not an active shooter incident.”

