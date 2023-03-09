Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend says he tricked her into leaving their palatial home, then changed the locks.

Erica Herman, 38, who helped care for Tiger after his horrific car crash in 2021, is now suing him for $30 million.

In a lawsuit filed in Florida, she says agents of Woods used trickery to get her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation.

When she arrived at the airport, she claims those agents told her she had been locked out of her residence.

Furthermore, she claims that they informed her she was not allowed to return — and allegedly frightened her away from returning to the $48 million property.

The couple had been living at Woods' estate in Jupiter, Florida, until October.

The 10,000-square-foot home has two pools and a golf practice facility in the backyard.

Herman is also revealing that she signed a nondisclosure agreement around the time she began dating Woods that prevents her from ever talking about her life or relationship with the golfing legend.

She's now asking a judge to toss out that NDA and claiming that she may be the victim of sexual assault or harassment.

There have been no specific allegations but a court document obtained by Inside Edition shows that when asked if the case involves allegations of sexual abuse, Herman responded "yes."

Rachel Uchitel, famously identified as mistress No. 1 when Tiger's marriage to Elin Nordegren imploded in 2010, is speaking out about this new Tiger scandal.

"I've been in her shoes," Uchitel tells Inside Edition. "She has a long fight ahead of her and it's a David and Goliath situation so she has to, you know, be prepared and be careful. "

Herman was the manager of Woods' restaurant when they began dating in 2017.

She was at his side during pivotal moments of his comeback, supporting him after a DUI arrest and celebrating his epic win at the Masters in 2019.

She was also there when he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Now that is all in the past, and that NDA prevents her from discussing any of it in public.

"I mean, it's horrible," Uchitel recalls of the NDA, "It really ruined my life."

Woods has yet to comment or file his response to this case in court.

